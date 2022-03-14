Employers attach more importance to skills and expertise and less to diplomas and relevant work experience when interviewing people for work, benefits agency UWV found in a survey of employers. As the Dutch labor market grew tighter and tighter over the past two years, some 70 percent of employers filled vacancies with candidates who did not meet all the stated job requirements.

Almost all employers said they find it essential that applicants have the right skills for the position. 61 percent also want applicants to have specific professional knowledge. But only 38 percent insist that applicants have relevant work experience, and 41 percent want the appropriate diplomas and certificates.

"We have been hearing for some time that employers are attaching more and more importance to skills and professional knowledge than diplomas or certificates," said UWV labor market adviser Jena de Wit. "If the labor shortage continues or even increases, employers will increasingly adjust their job requirements. It will become more and more difficult to find candidates who fully or even largely match the position." Employers struggled to fill more than half of their vacancies over the past two years.

95 percent of employers used learning in the workplace to help candidates that didn't have the required experience or diplomas get to know their new job. 53 percent of employers also let new employees follow a course or training to acquire the necessary knowledge and skills. 21 percent said they adjusted the job package to hire someone for the position.