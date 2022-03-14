A Dutch truck driver has been convicted of attempting to smuggle 63 kilograms of cocaine into the United Kingdom on June 17 last year, according to the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA). The drugs were valued at five million pounds or just under six million euros.

Although Elroy Patrick S., 50, pleaded not guilty to the charge, a jury pronounced him guilty in Canterbury on Friday.

The drugs were discovered when S. was stopped by British border guards at the Eurotunnel in Coquelles, France, near Calais, last summer. Inspectors found three cardboard boxes amid the truck driver’s load of electronics. After inspection, the contents were found to be 63 vacuum-packed packages containing cocaine.

It is believed that S. was acting as a drug courier. “The loss of the cocaine will have dealt a serious blow to the organized crime group behind the mission," said NCA department commander Mark Howes. "This shipment of drugs is said to have fueled exploitation and violence in the United Kingdom. We will continue our work with our partners to address the trafficking of Class A drugs.”