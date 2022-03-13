A former student of Hugo Metsers has reported assault and sexually transgressive behavior by the actor and teacher, Shownieuws reported. Several former students of Metsers' acting school also said that he crossed boundaries with them. The actor denied the accusations.

The former students claimed in a De Volkskrant article last month that, among other things, they were pushed to go further with nude scenes than they were comfortable with in their Functional Nude class. One alleged victim then decided to go to the police and report what he says are multiple incidents of verbal and physical misconduct.

Metsers, who was featured in Dutch soap opera “Goede Tijden, Slechte Tijden,” denied the accusations and said he is shocked. "It is close to my heart and I take it very seriously that there are former students who have had unpleasant feelings about my lessons,” Metsers said. “That was never my intention and I empathize with them. I respect everyone's experience and wish I had it would have been better at the time. I blame myself for that."

The actor has temporarily paused his work at the school he founded. "Due to the current turmoil in all media and to allow the lessons to take place in peace, we are suspending all my teaching activities with immediate effect until further notice," Metsers said in a statement.