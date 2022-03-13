A car was shot at from another moving vehicle on the A1 highway near Deventer on Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the police confirmed after reporting by RTV Oost. The regional channel also reports that a man, a woman and two children were in the vehicle, but the police cannot confirm this.

One person was injured in the shooting and was taken to hospital. Two suspects have been arrested. Police have not released any information about their identities.

The driver of the vehicle that was shot at parked the car in the next available parking lot, where one of the passengers was treated by paramedics, according to RTV Oost. Police have not released any information about the identity of the injured person.

It is unknown what led to the incident. Because it was too dark for an investigation, the police will resume the investigation on Sunday.