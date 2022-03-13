Petrol and diesel will be slightly cheaper on average at pumps in the Netherlands on Sunday, after prices already fell slightly on Saturday. The declines follow the sharp price rises of late. The recommended prices of two major oil companies will drop by several cents on Sunday, according to consumer collective UnitedConsumers, t

The liter price for Euro95 (E10) will fall by 4 cents at the two companies. Three other providers, however, will keep their prices constant. The average decrease is therefore 1.6 cents.

Based on the provisional figures, motorists can count on a price drop for diesel with the two suppliers of 5 and 6 cents. The other three also keep the diesel price constant.

Prices also fell slightly on Friday. The average recommended retail price for Euro95 is now 2.462 euros per liter, while last Thursday it was over 2.50 euros per liter. For diesel, the price currently sits at 2.343 euros per liter.

Pump owners can deviate from the suggested retail prices of Shell, BP, Total, Texaco and Esso, which UnitedConsumers have been tracking since the beginning of this century. In practice, motorists only pay the suggested retail prices along the highway.