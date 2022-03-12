A woman was seriously injured in a shooting in Bergschenhoek on Friday evening and, separately, police in Amsterdam responded to a report of a person with a gun at a Westerpark funfair on the same night.

Police say they are still looking for the perpetrator of the shooting at a house on Van Vredenburchlaan in Bergschenhoek in Zuid-Holland, which left a woman with serious injuries. It is not yet known exactly what happened.

The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Several emergency services, including a trauma helicopter, arrived on the scene.

In a separate incident, a funfair ended on Friday evening in Amsterdam’s Westerpark after police received a report of an attendee with a firearm. The person was found and arrested.

The report about the incident came in around 10:30 p.m. The police then arrived at the scene with “quite a lot of effort,” a spokesperson said. An eyewitness told AT5 that attendees panicked at the presence of police dogs and started to run, but no one was injured.

Authorities also dealt with some fights that broke out after the arrest. The fair was cleared and ended around 11 p.m.