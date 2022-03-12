U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated Shefali Razdan Duggal as the new U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands, the White House announced Friday. The nominee is a political activist and women’s right campaigner.

Razdan Duggal, 50, is originally from India’s Kashmir region and moved to the U.S. when she was two years old. She now lives and works in San Francisco.

She is a San Francisco committee member of Human Rights Watch and a former presidential appointee to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Council, among other things. She also served as national co-chair of a women’s movement that campaigned for Biden before the 2020 presidential election.

The Senate still has to approve the nomination. If chosen, Razdan Duggal will succeed Dutch-American politician Pete Hoekstra, who was nominated by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017 and left office in early 2021.