People who were vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine and who have been boosted at least three months ago may make an appointment for an additional mRNA vaccine from March 16, according to the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports. This vaccine is not medically necessary, but could make it easier to access facilities in countries with different rules to the Netherlands.

In some European countries, including Germany, a single Janssen vaccination is no longer accepted as complete. An extra shot with an mRNA vaccine will enable travelers to bypass these restrictions. The government sees the shot as an equalizer to facilitate "the free movement of persons within the European Union."

Although this extra vaccine is not necessary for most people, there is also no objection to it, according to the Health Council. Therefore, GGD employees will ask appointment-makers whether they have considered their choice well.

Once the extra shot is administered, it will be recorded in the CoronaCheck app and appear as 3/1 in the Digital Corona Certificate (DCC). This will ensure the accessibility of European facilities with 2G or 2G+ policies.