A third of employees in the Netherlands would rather find a different job than go back to the office full-time, according to KPN's Hybrid Work Monitor that will be published on Friday. Moreover, 85 percent of employees do not want their boss to decide which days they have to go to the office. They want to make that decision themselves, Trouw reports.

After two years of primarily working from home, 93 percent of surveyed employees said they found a good balance between working from home and working in the office. Three-quarters of employees have a proper workspace at home, including a good chair and needed equipment, like a second screen, for example.

Over half of the employees said they've made agreements with their employer about the minimum number of days they have to be in the office, what work happens on-site, and what can be done from home. This is not yet the case for almost 40 percent of employees.

KPN director Marieke Snoep advised employers to have these conversations with their employees. "Talk to each other and make agreements about when, where, and for what purpose you want to meet at the office. That leads to the ideal hybrid working week for every team and individual."