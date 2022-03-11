People who would rather not get a coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, or Janssen, can opt for a Novavax shot from Monday. People can make an appointment with the GGD for the protein-based Novavax shot from today, reported the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare, and Sports.

Novavax is a protein-based vaccine. It works differently than the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna and Janssen's vector vaccine. The government still considers the mRNA vaccines the best choice, so people who want a Novavax shot must expressly inform the GGD that they have made a well-considered choice. The same applies to the Janssen vaccine.

For optimal protection against the coronavirus with Novavax, people will need two shots at least three weeks apart. It is unclear how well the vaccine protects against the Delta variant now that Omicron is the dominant variant of the coronavirus. The Novavax vaccine is not yet available as a booster and is not available at all GGD locations.