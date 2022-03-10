In the first two months of 2022, almost as many blood donors in the Netherlands contracted the coronavirus as in 2020 and 2021 combined, said Hans Zaaijer of Sanquin. "That does have an advantage because after an infection someone naturally produces antibodies again," Zaaijer said.

The combination of the many coronavirus infections and booster shot campaign resulted in an enormous increase in antibodies in blood donors. "From previous research, we already know how quickly the antibodies against the coronavirus decrease. We now see that the antibodies last longer in someone who has both been vaccinated and infected."

Figures from the RIVM show that despite the many coronavirus infections, hospital admissions are still low. "Omicron is more contagious. However, partly thanks to the high vaccination rate in the Netherlands, infections are usually mild. "Together with booster shots, infections with Omicron increase the concentration of antibodies enormously. That makes us optimistic for the coming summer."