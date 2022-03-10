The Cabinet is expected to make a formal decision on Tuesday to eliminate all remaining coronavirus restrictions, sources close to the Cabinet told broadcaster NOS. The decision would take effect on March 23.

It would put an end to the requirement that people present a negative coronavirus test in order to enter large indoor events. Additionally, passengers on public transportation might no longer need to wear a face mask while using those services. The Cabinet is also likely to drop the requirement that people vaccinated against Covid-19 take a coronavirus test before traveling to the Netherlands, source told NOS. Face masks will still be required on airplanes, unless European rules change.

The broadcaster also reported that the Cabinet will end its advice that people work from home at least half the time. That policy could disappear as soon as Tuesday, March 15.

Since most other coronavirus restrictions were eliminated at the end of February, the average number of daily coronavirus infections has shot up, according to data from the RIVM. That average was near 69,000 on Thursday, up 78 percent from the previous week, and by 85 percent since the restrictions were lifted on February 25.

Hospitalizations linked to Covid-19 have also been on the rise. An average of 194 people with Covid-19 were admitted each of the past seven days, including 13 sent directly to ICU daily. That figure was below 150 at the start of the month, though ICU admissions are largely unchanged.

Health Minister Ernst Kuipers is expected to announce any changes to the country's coronavirus policy during an afternoon press briefing on Tuesday.