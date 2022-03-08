King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima met with several people from the Ukrainian community in the Netherlands on Tuesday. They talked about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "The conversations touched us deeply," the Dutch King and Queen said afterward.

"They spoke of their fear, anger, and fathomless grief. About the love for their loved ones. About their belief that freedom will triumph," the King and Queen said. "Ukraine deserves all our support."

Russia officially invaded Ukraine on February 24. The Netherlands is providing Ukraine support in the form of food, weapons, and medicines. A national fundraising day on Monday ended with over 106 million euros raised for Ukrainians affected by the war. The Netherlands is also preparing to take in Ukrainian asylum seekers, fleeing from the violence in their country.