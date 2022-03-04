"We are family in Europe," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a video message to the Ukrainian people, recorded at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He expressed his admiration of Ukrainians' bravery in the face of the Russian invasion. He promised that the Netherlands would continue to provide support in the form of weapons, medicines, and food.

Rutte recorded the message standing in front of a Ukrainian flag. "I promise you this: your resolve will be our resolve. Because this brutal attack on democracy and freedom cannot and must not succeed."

"We stand with you," the Dutch Prime Minister said. "Free democratic countries all over the world are united in condemning this attack. United in their support of the Ukrainian people. And united in their response."

He closed his message with the battle cry Zelenskyy often uses to end his own speeches: "Slava Ukraini," which translates to "Glory to Ukraine."