The Maas Dome, a collaboration of 22 housing associations in the Rotterdam region, wants at least 30,000 social rental homes added to the region in the next ten years. This can be done through new construction, temporary housing, or the transformation of existing buildings. The houses are needed to meet the growing need for this accommodation type.

Like most places in the Netherlands, Rotterdam and surrounding areas are faced with a significant housing shortage. In the past five years, the chance to get a social rental in the region has halved. The number of registered home seekers rose by 56 percent, while rental properties fell by 20 percent. Rental listings often get hundreds of responses.

Maas Dome is presenting a manifesto on Monday and launching a campaign. "Everyone should be able to live, and we face an enormous challenge together to make that possible. If we do nothing, there will be a shortage of over 72,000 homes in the entire Rotterdam region in ten years' time. That includes owner-occupied and rental homes in all ranges. As housing associations, we want to take responsibility for 30,000 social rental homes," said director Annemarieke van Ettinger.

The housing associations will not only look at new construction to expand the social housing stock. Construction of temporary homes, raising existing buildings with additional residential floors, densifying in the city, and transforming vacant offices into homes are also possible.

The associations are looking for long-term cooperation with municipalities, said Van Ettinger. "We have been natural allies for over a hundred years. Municipalities need us for affordable housing and liveable neighborhoods. And we need municipalities for sufficient construction locations, planning capacity, and to be able to condense."