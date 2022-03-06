Three Dutch people were killed in a car accident in South Africa on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Saturday after reporting by De Telegraaf. The deceased were two women from Limburg, aged 21 and 55, and a 27-year-old man from Zuid-Holland. A fourth Dutch person was injured in the crash.

A truck collided with a minibus and a van near Schoemanskloof, in eastern South Africa. In total, five people were killed, according to South African media. The deceased Dutch tourists were Anthony, Elizabeth and Sanne de Bruijne, reported South African media outlet Kempton Express.

Five people died today (March 4) on the N4 toll road near Schoemanskloof towards Mbombela at around 11:00.



According to a statement by the DCCSL, the crash occurred when a truck and a minibus (belonging to Eco Coaches) were involved in a side-swipe collision. pic.twitter.com/kBVJlEPK8o — ALPHA PRO 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@DTMsport) March 5, 2022

The driver of the truck was Jonny O'Niel and the driver of the minibus was Sabelo Dukuka. The surviving driver could face five counts of culpable homicide, according to Kempton Express.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and wish to convey our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased,” said Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency CEO Johannes Nobunga.