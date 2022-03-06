Damen Shipyards has stopped supplying Russia with ships for the time being. The shipbuilding company from Gorinchem in Zuid-Holland still had several contracts to build fishing boats and work boats, among other things, for the Russian market.

The decision will make a “firm impact” on the company financially, a spokesperson said, although they declined to name a specific number. “It is a significant amount,” the spokesperson said.

Additionally, the company will no longer enter into new contracts for ships that will be delivered to Russia. It says it will remain in close contact with the relevant authorities about the situation in Russia.

Damen Shipyards expressed concern for its employees in Ukraine, who are in a very serious situation, a spokesperson said. "Where possible, we provide our colleagues with intensive support 24 hours a day. Our thoughts are with them."

The shipbuilding company has 35 shipyards and 12,000 employees in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America. It also has branches in Russia.