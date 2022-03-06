Ukrainian and Russian musicians will hold a benefit concert for the victims of the war in Ukraine in Amsterdam's Concertgebouw on Sunday, March 6. The proceeds of the concert will be donated to Giro555.

The performance is organized by Ukrainian pianist Anna Fedorova and Russian cellist Maya Fridman. Fedorova wants to "show the connecting power of music and call for peace" by performing with the Russian Fridman, she said.

Federova said that it is impossible for her to express in words what she feels. "With my Ukrainian and Russian origins, this war is an unimaginable nightmare that has become reality."

Dutch violinist and daughter of Russian musicians Liza Ferschtman, Georgian pianist Nino Gvetadze and the Dutch cellist Quirine Viersen –– who was co-trained by Ferschtman’s father –– will also play during the concert. Camerata RCO, an ensemble consisting of members of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, will accompany the musicians.

The Great Hall, where the concert will take place, will be lit in blue and yellow, according to the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The concert starts at 8:15 p.m.