Traffic fines have been adjusted as of March 1 in order to punish serious and dangerous traffic violations over relatively minor ones, according to the Ministry of Justice and Security. The system works by fining serious offenses more heavily, thus being able to reduce the fines for minor offenses. It is predicted that road safety will improve due to the stricter penalties for serious traffic offenses.

Under the new system, holding and using a mobile phone while driving is now an offense that costs 350 euros, an increase of 100 euros. However, traffic fines for speeding on the highway are reduced by 15 percent, as long as the speeding is within 10km/h above the speed limit.

Along with stricter mobile phone use penalties, not giving way to a priority vehicle like a police car with a flashing light and siren will now cost 350 euros, an increase of 100 euros. Additionally, if minors are discovered to not be wearing a seatbelt, a fine of 220 euros will be issued, up from 150 euros. Fines for unnecessarily driving on the left also increased.

There will be an 80-euro decrease in fines given for parking in a space designated for people with disabilities and a fine-free rate will be instated for the first three kilometers of speeding on 130 km/h roads. Fines were also lowered for causing unnecessary noise with a vehicle and improper passing maneuvers.