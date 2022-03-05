Heineken will stop its exports to Russia because of the war in Ukraine. All new investments in the country have also been halted, the brewer confirms after reporting by NRC and others.

Heineken makes the beers Zhigulevskoe and Oxota for the local market in Russia. With approximately 1,800 employees, the company claims to be the third largest brewer in the country. However, the Russian market represents less than two percent of Heineken's worldwide sales.

A statement from the brewer says nothing about restrictions on local production. Heineken does indicate that the brewing and beverage sector is not subject to sanctions.

"We are shocked and saddened to see the tragedy unfold in Ukraine. Our hearts go out to all those affected," the company said. Heineken will continue to monitor developments closely in the coming days and weeks.