People have already donated 16.2 million euros in five days for aid to Ukraine on Giro555, the organization announced this on Saturday. With the proceeds of the “Together in Action for Ukraine” campaign, the aid organizations behind Giro555 will provide emergency aid to affected Ukrainians, such as shelter, medical care and clean drinking water.

"The situation of the Ukrainians is very much alive among all Dutch people," said action chairman Kees Zevenbergen of Giro555. "Since the opening of Giro555, many heartwarming initiatives have been launched across the country."

Monday is the national Giro555 collection day, in which the national public and commercial media channels will take joint action on television, radio and online. For example, NPO1, RTL4 and SBS6 broadcast a joint television program in the evening from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., which can also be seen via the 13 regional broadcasters.

On the radio, the promotion will last all day. The broadcast of Radio555 will be on the air from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from the Institute for Sound and Vision in Hilversum. The program can be heard on all participating public and commercial stations: 3FM, NPO Radio 2, NPO Radio 5, Qmusic, 100%NL, Radio 538, Radio10, Radio Veronica, SLAM! and Sublime.

Media and influencers will also work closely together online. A “social corner” will be set up in Sound and Vision in Hilversum and a report will be made during the day on what is happening on social media.

Millions of people in Ukraine and neighboring countries are in need of humanitarian assistance as a result of the violent invasion by Russian troops. More than one million people have fled the country.