About 170 passengers were evacuated from a Transavia flight at Eindhoven Airport Saturday morning due to smoke in the cockpit, Eindhovens Dagblad reports. The process went smoothly and had no effect on air traffic, a spokesperson for Eindhoven Airport said.

Emergency vehicles were called when smoke was discovered in the cockpit and technical room as flight HV 6623 was about to take off for Alicante, Spain. However, the cause was attributed to a technical failure and the fire brigade was able to leave within half an hour after assisting with the evacuation, a spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee said.

"The people on board didn't really notice anything about the incident, except that they were eventually evacuated," said a spokesperson for the Brabant-Zuidoost security region. The flight, which was supposed to depart at 7:30 a.m., was re-scheduled for later in the morning on a different aircraft.