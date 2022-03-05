Authorities say they have found the remains of the missing Edward Reilly, who disappeared during Storm Eunice, in the Lage Vaart in Almere. The Irishman was last seen with friends at about 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2022 at Cafe Het Steegje in Almere Buiten. He was reported missing a few days later.

The body of the missing 39-year-old was found in the channel on Friday with the help of a sonar boat and special dogs from the national police unit. The police said they do not believe a crime was involved. It is thought he could not get a taxi and decided to walk home.

Reilly was originally from Gowna, County Cavan and had been living in the Netherlands for several years. After he was reported missing, several searches were organized in the area. A police helicopter was used and members of the Veteran Search Team also joined in the search for Reilly on March 2. His family also traveled to the Netherlands.

The KNMI issued a code red warning on Feb. 18, 2022, when strong winds from Storm Eunice reached dangerous levels. Four other people also lost their lives during the storm, when they either crashed into or were struck by falling trees.