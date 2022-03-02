The long-running electronic dance music production Sensation will return to Amsterdam for the first time in five years. The first batch of tickets for the party, billed as the “biggest club on Earth,” will go on sale during a presale event on March 15, which requires people to register ahead of time.

Events promoter ID&T said that the new edition will revolve around the title, “Yes.” The title was chosen “to celebrate that positivity always wins, but also to show how the dance floor has always been the place where you can be yourself and let everything go,” said Milan Raven, the Managing Director of ID&T.

The festival was held at least once annually from 2000 to 2017 in the Johan Cruijff ArenA, formerly the Amsterdam ArenA. A return to Amsterdam was postponed twice during the coronavirus crisis.

“People need the warmth, intimacy, and sense of togetherness that belong to house music. Since house music is what Sensation is all about, that is the feeling we will offer our guests in the unmatched way which people expect,” Raven said.

The performers will be announced at a later date.