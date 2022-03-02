Church bells throughout the Netherlands will ring late this afternoon for peace in Ukraine. The Council of Churches called all churches in the country to ring their bells between 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Immediately after the church bells ring, there will be a special ecumenical service in the Dom Church in Utrecht. Two hundred people can join a moment of prayer. Bishop Gerard de Korte of the diocese of Den Bosch and scribe Rene de Reuver of the Protestant Church in the Netherlands will lead the service. It will also be broadcast live on NPO2.

The Council of Churches hopes that the ringing bells will be a moment for everyone to reflect on the "confusing and frightening events" in Ukraine.