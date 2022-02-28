The lower house of the Dutch parliament must investigate the financing of political parties and politicians for possible ties with Russia, GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver said. He also wants Forum voor Democratie and the PVV not to have access to confidential information from the Cabinet to parliament about the war in Russia. FvD leader Thierry Baudet refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, again blaming the West in a parliamentary debate on Monday.

"We must protect ourselves against an attack on democracy from outside, but also from within," Klaver said on Monday during the debate. "At this point in history, we cannot have this haggling in our parliament," he said about the FvD and PVV, which don't support sanctions against Russia. "We must not only protect ourselves against the Russians but also gainst interference in the Netherlands."

FvD leader Thierry Bauded showed understanding for the Russian invasion over the past few days. "The West caused this, and Russia's response now is all too predictable," he said in a video posted on Twitter shortly after Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday. Over the weekend, former FvD member Henk Otten called Baudet "a politician who is the plaything of an enemy power," suggesting that he received money from Russia in the past.

In the debate on Monday, Baudet said he regrets the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but he refused to condemn the invasion. "I think it's terrible. It's the West fault," he said. According to Baudet, the association agreement between Ukraine and the EU in 2014 was the source of the Russian invasion. That treaty brought Kyiv closer to NATO and EU members, which is unacceptable to Russia, he said.

The FvD leader fears an escalation of violence if the West continues with the current measures. "We are being pushed into a third world war." He said that Ukraine should become a neutral state, and Russia should be recognized as a partner. Because the "real enemy" is China, according to Baudet. He refused to answer questions from independent MP Pieter Omtzigt about the legality of the Russian invasion. A condemnation of the violence "belongs in your Mickey Mouse world, not in the real world," Baudet said.

Other parties attacked the far-right leader's comments. D66 parliamentarian Sjoerd Sjoerdsma called him "a follower of a war criminal." "It hurts to hear this Kremlin propaganda here in this house of democracy." Klaver called Baudet "a man confused" and said his statements are "incredibly dangerous" and "erode democracy from within."