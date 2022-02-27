The Cabinet is allocating 20 million euros for aid to refugees from Ukraine, according to Minister Liesje Schreinemacher of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. The money is intended for food, water and medical care. A large influx of refugees has now started, especially towards Poland.

"The Netherlands will stand next to the Ukrainians in these dark times," Schreinemacher said. "We help where we can."

The money will go to the United Nations, which is also calling on other countries to help refugees from Ukraine. The Netherlands already sent blankets, sleeping bags and tents to Moldova, which neighbors Ukraine, on Saturday. Refugees are also headed there. About 7,000 people can be aided with these items, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Saturday it was announced that the Netherlands would send 50 rocket launchers with 400 German-made rockets to Ukraine. Two hundred Stinger anti-aircraft missiles are also going to Ukraine. The Dutch Cabinet had previously agreed to supply sniper rifles, shard vests, helmets and radars.