Officials put an early end to the Eerste Divisie football match between FC Dordrecht and MVV Maastricht after allegations that at least one spectator was accused of targeting a Dordrecht player with racist comments and noises. When the match was halted, players and officials took a knee on the field, before heading off to locker rooms.

The match between Dordrecht and MVV was suspended after Seydine N'Diaye walked off the pitch after alleged racial abuse by MVV fans towards him #dormvv pic.twitter.com/zcxutGzPvm — Football 24/7 (@Foet247Benelux) February 25, 2022

"I think it is a shame that in 2022 we still have to pay attention to such idiots," FC Dordrecht coach Michele Santoni told Limburg broadcaster L1.

An MVV Maastricht supporter was accused of making sounds like a monkey that were directed in a racist way at Dordrecht substitute player Seydine N'Diaye, who notified an official to the noises. Referee Richard Martens then stopped the game, with a score of 3-1 for Dordrecht. Martens joined all players by kneeling on the field in a gesture against racism. By that time, N'Diaye had already left the pitch.

N’Diaye was reportedly devastated by the incident. “That young man was in the shower in tears,” said FC Dordrecht’s managing director, Hans de Zeeuw, in a conversation with AD after the match.

"It is disgusting, hurtful and harmful and there is no place for this in football. We are proud of the response of the players," said Marianne van Leeuwen, the professional football director of the KNVB, the Dutch football association.

The noises were confirmed by several people, Santoni said. MVV Maastricht issued a statement that it would take “appropriate measures” if it was found the supporter made such comments. “MVV Maastricht emphasizes strongly that racism has no place within our club and football in general,” the statement said.