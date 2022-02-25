Extracting more gas from Groningen is a "very, very last resort in the event of a very large conflict that lasts a long time." That said Minister Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy) when asked whether the government would count on Groningen gas again because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Jetten added that he is "not seriously thinking bout this option at the moment because there is no need for it now." The Cabinet is working on phasing out gas extraction and plans to stop it "as soon as possible."

According to Jetten, the Netherlands and other European countries also currently have enough gas in stock to get through the rest of the winter.

Jetten did not want to say anything concrete about the possibility of extra compensation for citizens in connection with the rapidly increasing gas prices. He only said the Cabinet is keeping an eye on prices on the market and will look at whether additional compensation is needed when doing the spring memorandum in May.