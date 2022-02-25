The Champions League final will not take place in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The European football association EUFA decided to move the final match in the tournament to Stade de France in Paris, given Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Members of the European Parliament asked EUFA to move the Champions League final from Russia. UEFA also announced that all matches scheduled in Russia and Ukraine in the coming period, both by club teams and national teams, will be moved to a different location. This especially applies to the Spartak Moscow matches in the Europa League.

Ajax is currently in the Round of 16 in the Champions League. The Amsterdam football club played Benfica to a 2-2 draw in Portugal this week. The second leg is scheduled for March 15 at Johan Cruijff ArenA.

The Russian natural gas company Gazprom is one of EUFA's main sponsors, NOS reports. The company is affiliated with the Champions League, the Nations League, the European Supercup, the Youth League, and the Futsal Champions League.