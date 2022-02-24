The police arrested a 74-year-old man from Castricum on Wednesday on suspicion of assisted suicide and money laundering. According to the Public Prosecution Service (OM), the man sold a suicide drug to at least 500 people.

The OM launched this investigation after a report of punishable assisted suicide in Zeeland and a suspicious death in Breda. The police found that the persons involved ingested the suicide drug known as X, which they had ordered online.

A post package found in one of the deceased's homes led investigators to the man in Castricum. According to the OM, he sold the drug online and had it delivered by post. At least 500 people bought the drug from him. So far, the OM linked four deaths to drug X sold by the man.

The investigation is ongoing, the OM said. The man will be arraigned o Friday.