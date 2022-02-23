One in eight Netherlands residents who got a booster shot does not intend to get another booster against the coronavirus if it is offered. One in ten don't know yet, according to a survey by Kieskompas and data press agency LocalFocus, part of the ANP.

Over 4,400 adults participated in the survey. About 70 percent of this group already got their first booster shot, and 10 percent plan to do so.

Of the people who go their booster or plan to, half said they would "certainly" get the next injection if it is offered. Another 27 percent said "probably." Over 9 percent said "probably not," and 3 percent said definitely not. The remaining 11 percent are keeping their options open.

The Cabinet has to decide whether to make a second booster shot available to the general public. Last week, the Health Council advised that this option be given to people at an increased risk of becoming seriously ill from a coronavirus infection. This concerns people over the age of 70, adults with Down syndrome, adults with a severe immune disorder, and residents of nursing homes. Minister Ernst Kuipers of Public Health wants to decide on this this week.

The survey by LocalFocus and Kieskompas shows that older people are much more inclined to get another shot than young people. Of the over-65-year-olds that already got a booster, 85 percent said they want the next shot. Compared to seven out of ten respondents under the age of 35.

Regionally, there are also divergent views on the next booster. Respondents from Friesland most often responded that they did not want an extra shot, while residents of Zeeland most often do want one.

The poll was conducted between January 28 and February 7 and is representative of gender, age, education, region, ethnicity, and voting behavior in the last parliamentary election. The surveyed group is the best possible reflection of the Dutch population.