Peter V., the former director of the Kanjer Wens Nederland foundation, was taken into custody on Wednesday after the police received more reports of sexual offenses against the man, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.

According to the OM, the new information showed that the suspect violated the conditions of his release from pretrial custody. The OM did not say which condition the man violated. When he was released in November, one of the court's conditions was that he was no longer allowed to work with children.

The OM said that the new reports would form part of the ongoing investigation.

Kanjer Wens Nederland is a foundation that grants the wishes of chronically ill children. The foundation dismissed V. him as director, but according to Omroep Flevoland, he was still very active at the foundation. He is suspected of having sex with two underage boys while working at the foundation and sexually abusing a third boy before he was attached to the foundation.

The foundation halted its activities over the controversy.