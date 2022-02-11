Peter V. is still active for Kanjer Wens Nederland in Almere, despite being suspected of having sex with at least two underage boys, several sources closely involved with the foundation confirmed to Omroep Flevoland. Kanjer Wens Nederland is an organization that grants the wishes of severely ill children.

According to the broadcaster, the Chamber of Commerce confirmed that the 54-year-old suspect is no longer the foundation director on paper. But sources said that V. is still at the office on Bolderweg in Almere daily, drives a lease car, and still makes decisions for the foundation.

The police arrested V. in June last year after charges were filed against him, accusing him of having sex with two minors in January 2020. The court suspended his pre-trial detention on the condition that he no longer work with children.

The Kanjer Wens Nederland Supervisory Board also fired V. as director of the foundation and appointed a replacement. But according to Omroep Flevoland's sources, V. was still "well regarded" and remained active for the foundation. That led to six members of the Supervisory Board resigning in October last year, the sources said.

A statement on the Kanjer Wens Nederland website states that the foundation's activities have been discontinued. The Supervisory Board wrote that it took measures immediately after the authorities announced the investigation against V. The families waiting for a wish to be granted would be informed this week, they said.

The investigation into V. is still ongoing.

Update: This article links back to another story that was originally published under the headline, "Director of Dutch make a wish foundation accused of having sex with underage boys." We did not intend to implicate the Dutch organization, Make-A-Wish Nederland, or the American organization, Make-A-Wish Foundation. We modified the headline and text to reflect that, and regret the confusion.