Peter V., the former director of Kanjer Wens Nederland, is suspected of having sex with underage boys during work for the foundation that grants the wishes of severely ill children. The 54-year-old man from Almere worked at the foundation until October last year, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) confirmed in a statement after questions from Omroep Flevoland.

According to the OM, the man is suspected of sexually abusing two underage boys in January 2020. While investigating these charges, the authorities found indications that V. may also have been involved in another sex crime with a third underage boy that happened before he worked for Kanjer Wens Nederland.

"When the investigation has been completed, the OM will draw up a final indictment," the Prosecutor said.

V. was arrested in June last year. On June 24, the court released him from pre-trial detention on the condition that he is not allowed to work with children. He was again arraigned on Wednesday. The magistrate rejected the OM's request to put V. back in custody.

Omroep Flevoland approached Kanjer Wens Nederland for a response, but the foundation did not want to comment.