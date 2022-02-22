Several people who were trapped inside the Apple Store on the Leidseplein in Amsterdam were freed during a hostage situation there, police confirmed in a statement. At least one suspect and one hostage were still in the building at 8:45 p.m., according to several reports.

Apple Store employees who were in the building at the time had locked themselves in the store’s break area, one worker told Nu.nl. The Parool also reported that dozens of people were trapped inside, and were eventually released. The employee who spoke to Nu.nl could not say if anyone else remained inside.

Police confirmed several people were released from the building, but would not say how many were freed. "We do not want to share any information about the situation in and around the building for the time being," the police stated.

The incident unfolded after police responded to reports of a robbery at the store at about 5:40 p.m. Witnesses said that when one or two suspects tried to flee the store, they spotted police officers gathered outside. One man then grabbed another, held him at gunpoint, and went back inside.

Videos from the scene appeared to show one man holding a gun in his right hand, with his left arm tightly around the neck of another person. The possible hostage had his hands behind his back at the time.

"I had to run for my life," one witness told AT5. "I was standing on the crosswalk opposite the Apple Store. An employee ran out in panic with a walkie-talkie yelling, 'Robbery!.' At that moment, it hadn't yet clicked for me," the witness continued. "And that's when I heard gunshots inside." Several others told the broadcaster they also heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the store.

About 70 people who were inside De Balie just down the street were initially ordered to remain inside. That building was later evacuated. “Suddenly a screaming police officer was standing in front of the window, we were taken to the Museumplein via the Max Euweplein. It's like a video game with all the armed cops outside,” said Dylan, a manager at De Balie, to Parool Broadcaster AT5 said this happened at about 6:30 p.m.

A large police presence remained at the building over three hours after the incident began. This also included several officers from tactical teams, explosives disposal teams, fire department crews, paramedics, and officers from the Marechaussee. Police helicopters were also circling the area, and a medical trauma team was also on standby.

"There is someone with a firearm in/near the shop in question, the police are on site with many (specialist) units to get the situation under control," police said shortly before 7 p.m.