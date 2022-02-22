The hostage situation at the Apple Store in Amsterdam ended on Tuesday when a hostage ran out of the building, and the suspect ran out after him. As they ran across the street, an unmarked police vehicle sped towards them and struck the suspect, video from the scene showed.

Sharpshooters kept the injured suspect in their sights, as a robot was brought in to examine the man for explosives. He was rumored to be wearing a bomb vest, and may have demanded a ransom of two million euros in bitcoin, but investigators did not immediately confirm that.

“We now know that the suspect had no explosives on his body and medical personnel are now taking care of him,” police confirmed. He was placed in an ambulance waiting near the Leidseplein. “The hostage is safe.” He had approached the front door to pick up items delivered to the Apple Store when he took off running.

Authorities were then able to rescue others who remained in the Apple Store. “We have now been able to bring even more people who were in the building to safety. Investigation into the hostage taker on the street is still ongoing. We are not yet able to provide any information about his condition,” police said at about 11 p.m.

The ordeal began at the Leidseplein location at about 5:40 p.m. and lasted for over five hours before the suspect was stopped. Many employees were believed to have barricaded themselves in a staff canteen at the store.

After a report of a robbery there, police arrived at the Leidseplein. Witnesses said that the suspect was about to leave but darted back inside and grabbed a man once he spotted police. Video from the scene showed an armed suspect holding a gun in his right hand, with his left arm around the neck of an apparent hostage. He waved the gun around, and kicked the front door open as he yelled at police.

At around 8:45 p.m., several dozen people who hid inside the building managed to get out of the location. They were rounded up by officers and taken to a police station where they were expected to give statements. It was still clear at that point that at least one suspect and one hostage were in the building, but police at that time would not say whether others remained.