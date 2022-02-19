Damage from Storm Eunice is being cleared from the roads, after Friday’s winds scattered them with traffic signs, branches and trees. Rijkswaterstaat advises drivers to check traffic and weather information before going out.

Many trucks were also found overturned, and some roads are still closed due to fallen trees, including A12/A27 at the Lunetten junction. “Take into account the nuisance caused by clean-up and repair work,” said a spokesperson from Rijkswaterstaat.

The Royal Dutch Touring Club (ANWB) warns that heavy wind gusts could occur in the coming hours, especially in the coastal provinces and around the IJsselmeer. “[Keep] both hands on the wheel,” said the Rijkswaterstaat spokesperson.

The storm also damaged homes. In Appingedam, 18 houses were evacuated just before midnight on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the security region. The roofs of three residential blocks of homes were partially blown away by Storm Eunice.

Residents of six houses on Jacob Schorerstraat in Groningen were also evacuated Friday night because their roofs had blown off. No one was hurt, but the residents cannot return for the time being. They were placed with family and friends, or have found shelter elsewhere, according to a security region spokesperson.

Houses surrounding the Elandkerk in The Hague were also evacuated for a second time Friday night due to damages to the church. Several shingles fell from one of the two church towers, and, as a result, the tower may become unstable. The towers will be further inspected on Saturday.

Hundreds of other damage reports were received in all security regions. There were already more than 2,400 reports of storm damage on Friday evening.

Storm Eunice passed through the Netherlands Friday with wind force 10, and the code red warning was only withdrawn at 2:19 a.m. on Saturday. Trains were canceled at 2 p.m. Friday and four people were killed by falling trees.