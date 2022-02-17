Even before the winds from Storm Dudley died down in the Netherlands, the country's national meteorological office issued a stronger Code Orange alert for a new weather system set to strike on Friday. Storm Eunice is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 130 km/h along the coast, which could be even stronger in northern Noord-Holland and at the Wadden Islands.

The Code Orange alert will take effect as early as 2 p.m. on Friday, and will extend into the early morning hours of Saturday. Aside from the most extreme wind speeds along the coast, those further inland can still expect "very strong gusts from 100-120 km/h."

The meteorological office, KNMI, warned of severe wind gusts, which could shake loose large pieces of debris and topple trees. "Take measures to prevent damage or injury," the KNMI stated. It also warned of dangerous situations for those taking part in water sports, and the potential for trouble on the roadways. "Be prepared for your journey and take longer travel times into account," the institute stated.

In some parts of the country, the southwesterly wind could begin to decrease at the end at the end of Friday evening.