Gerrit van de Kamp, chairman of the police union ACP, resigned after "several reports" that indicate transgressive behavior. The union announced this in a press release on Tuesday evening.

The union hired an external and independent research agency to conduct further investigations. "The board of ACP requested the chairman to resign from his duties in order to provide the opportunity for the investigation to be carried out and to allow all parties to be heard."

A spokesperson for the union could not say what exactly the reports entail and how many reports the union received. ACP does not want to make further statements until the investigation is completed.

Van de Kamp has been chairman of the police union since 2004. In this position, he was, among other things, active as a spokesperson for the ACP in the collective bargaining agreements for the police. According to the website, the union was founded in 1981 and is the largest police union in the Netherlands, with approximately 24,000 members.

In addition to chairing ACP, Van de Kamp is chairman of the Coalition for Security (CvV), a member of the Social and Economic Council (SER), chairman of the European Police Union (EPU), and vice-chairman of the Trade Union Federation for Professionals (VCP).