The Cabinet paid too little attention to nursing homes in the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in "serious" consequences for their vulnerable elderly residents, the Dutch Safety Board (OVV) said in its first report on the Netherlands' handling of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the OVV, a "silent disaster" happened in the nursing homes, NU.nl reports.

This first report spans the period from when the pandemic hit the Netherlands in end-February 2020 to September that year. In that period, half of the coronavirus deaths happened in nursing homes.

The government focused too much on hospitals and insufficiently listened to concerns from nursing homes, the OVV said. During the initial phase of the pandemic, protective gear like face masks were only given to hospitals and acute care. Nursing home staff had to do without.

When the seriousness of the situation in nursing homes finally dawned on the Cabinet, it imposed a visitor ban which had a "great social and psychological impact" on nursing home residents and their loved ones, the OVV said. There were many cases where families could not say goodbye to their loved ones.

The Netherlands unprepared for prolonged crisis

The OVV also criticized the Netherlands' preparations for a prolonged health crisis. "The Netherlands turned out to be vulnerable. This is due to how the government set up the care and crisis structure. It turned out to be insufficient for the nature and extent of the crisis," said OVV chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

RIVM boss caused tunnel vision

The Outbreak Management Team and the Cabinet mainly focused on combatting the coronavirus. That perspective remained dominant, and that is because RIVM boss Jaap van Dissel "was present in almost all crisis teams," the OVV concluded.

According to the OVV, the "dominance of this perspective made it more difficult for consultants and decision-makers to look beyond the theme of infectious disease."

Van Dissel chaired the Outbreak Management Team, which advised the Cabinet on how to tackle the coronavirus. He is director of the Center for Infectious Disease Control at public health institute RIVM. He is also a professor of infectious diseases at the LUMC university hospital in Leiden.

The OVV will do a total of three investigations into the Dutch government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The second part will focus on September 2020 to July 2021. That report will publish sometime in the summer.