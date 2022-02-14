Airline Wizz Air continues to fly to Ukraine. The budget airline advises travelers to regularly check for updates because the company is monitoring the situation in the country. The next Wizz Air flight from Eindhoven to the capital Kyiv departs on Monday at 4:05 p.m.

On Saturday, the Cabinet called on Netherlands residents to leave Ukraine. Red travel advice applies to the country. "This means it is too dangerous to travel there," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Whatever your situation, don't go there." The Ministry issued the new travel advice amid fears that Russia will invade Ukraine.

Airline KLM stopped flying to Ukraine because of the adjusted travel advice. The Dutch airline also no longer flies over the country. On Monday, the airline Norwegian informed local broadcaster TV 2 that it would no longer do that either. British Airways planes already seemed to fly around Ukraine on Monday, and tweets from a pilot confirmed this. But British Airways has not said anything formally yet.

As the situation along the border of Ukraine and Russia deteriorated further in recent weeks, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked all Dutch citizens living in Ukraine to register with them. About 150 people contacted the ministry thus far, a spokesperson told Nu.nl. The ministry said it will not be able to organize evacuation flights from the country, and advised people to quickly leave Ukraine while it was still feasible to do so.

The ambassador also said that a support desk was being set up in Lviv, near the Polish border, where the Netherlands has a consulate. Dutch citizens will be able to get additional assistance at the office, which will also be able to process emergency passport requests.