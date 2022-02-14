GroenLinks wants to limit donations to political parties to 25,000 euros. The party also wants gifts by legal entities to be banned to ensure greater transparency.

The opposition party will present these proposals on Tuesday when parliament talks about the Political Parties Financing Act. GroenLinks worries that large donations can buy political influence.

"You can donate as much as you want, and the Netherlands is also far behind in terms of transparency in a European sense. It is often unclear who is behind donations. This makes politics vulnerable to unwanted influence from outside," said GroenLinks.

During the debate, the VVD will propose a ceiling of 100,000 euros on donations to political parties. The ruling party also believes that political parties should report donations above 1,000 euros. That is currently 4,500 euros.

Last year, the D66 and PvdD received a million euros and 350,000 euros respectively from a tech entrepreneur and a billionaire. The CDA received a donation of 1.2 million euros shortly before the elections in March.

The VVD announced in November that it would limit donations to the party. The party chairman Christianne Van der Wal said there should be a limit of 100,000 euros per donor.