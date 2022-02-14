The number of domestic abuse cases in the Amsterdam region increased so much in the past months that victims can no longer find space in regular shelters. Some shelters are now accommodating victims, mostly women and children, in hotel rooms, Het Parool reports.

"The situation is sometimes so serious and unsafe, sometimes even life-threatening, that we now permanently rent several hotel rooms," said Jolanda Vader, manager of Blijf Groep, which has been sheltering victims for nearly 50 years. Blijf Groep has 55 reception places in its Oranje Huis in Amsterdam West, and 24 apartments in the city used for an assisted living project. "Families staying in a hotel can use the facilities in the Oranje Huis during the day, including the living room and kitchen."

The nine emergency beds in the Amsterdam, Alkmaar, and Almere region's shelter are also permanently occupied. The number of victim placements in these emergency locations increased by almost 70 percent, from 15 placements in December 2020 to 25 in December 2021.

An estimated 200,000 families in the Netherlands are victims of domestic violence every year.