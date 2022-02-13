In Amsterdam, enforcers found 25 clubs that were open illegally during the demonstration against Covid measures called “The Night Stands Up.” At least 24 of these clubs can expect a fine, said a municipality spokesperson.

It was known in advance that 24 of the 25 clubs would join the demonstration. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema had warned these nightclub owners in advance that they would risk a penalty if they opened. It is not yet clear whether the club whose participation was not known in advance will also be fined.

Venues across the Netherlands opened Saturday night to protest the government’s current Covid regulations, which do not include the reopening of the nightlife sector. However, in some cities like Maastricht and Groningen, nightclubs chose not to participate because of the risk of heavy fines.