Tickets to the Lowlands music festival sold out within half an hour after going on sale this morning, NOS reports. The three-day festival, one of the largest in the Netherlands, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets went on sale 11 a.m. Saturday. People who bought tickets during the canceled years were given priority to purchase them for this summer. While the “vast majority” were of tickets were sold in the presale, Lowlands director Eric van Eerdenburg told NOS people still had a fighting chance to buy tickets on Saturday.

Van Eerdenburg added that he was not yet considering possible Covid restrictions and assumes the festival can be organized just like it was before the pandemic.

The Lowlands 2022 lineup includes the Arctic Monkeys, The Opposites, Stromae and Glass Animals. Additional bands will be announced in the coming months, Van Eerdenburg said.