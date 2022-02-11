Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz hopes that the prospect of further relaxation of the coronavirus rules will help to "keep the peace" this weekend. On Saturday, nightclubs plan to open in protest against the current restrictions. The Minister asked them not to do that now that it is clear that the Cabinet thinks it can relax more measures next weekend.

"There is a reason that we are taking this step by step. We would prefer to open everything, but we are not that far yet," Yeşilgöz said before the Cabinet meeting. On Thursday, sources leaked that the Cabinet may relax coronavirus rules, but they'll only make a final decision after advice from the Outbreak Management Team.

"I hope this contributes to a good conversation between the mayors and the catering industry in their municipality," said the Minister. "I have seen that there are mayors who say: listen, we also want everything to open, just like everyone else. That is not possible yet, so don't take the law into your own hands." She pointed out that mayors can also intervene and fine violators. "But of course, this is an atmosphere you don't want to be in at all."

The night catering industry will hold the protest action The Night night rises on Saturday. Police unions announced a protest for the same day for a better collective bargaining agreement and called on police officers not to fine catering businesses open beyond closing time. What enforcement of the coronavirus rules will look like this weekend is up to the mayors, Yeşilgöz emphasized.

Tilburg said it would fine nightclubs that open against the rules 10,000 euros. Eindhoven will also enforce the rules with a fine of 4,500 euros after a warning on the spot.