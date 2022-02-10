Mariette Hamer, the soon-to-be government commissioner for sexual violence, hopes to receive many reports of sexually transgressive behavior in the coming period. She needs this information to gain insight into the many forms in which this occurs, she said in the television program Nieusuur.

The Cabinet nominated Hamer this week. Over the next three years, the current SER chairman will provide solicited and unsolicited advice on tackling sexual violence and other undesirable behavior. As far as she is concerned, the Netherlands needs to create a culture in which it is clear what is and is not allowed and in which "we hold each other accountable for that behavior."

The immediate reason for Hamer's appointment was sexual misconduct scandals at The Voice of Holland and Ajax. Hamer emphasized that although these are significant issues, the problem of abuse of power is much broader. "Sometimes it's in small behaviors."

Hamer assumes that many companies and organizations will be "a little stricter" on this type of behavior due to the growing social discussion. But that shouldn't go too crazy, she thinks. "I hope we keep a relaxed way of interacting with each other.'