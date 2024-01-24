Sexual harassment and assault occur regularly at Dutch universities and universities of applied sciences, and the institutions have far too little insight into it. Mariette Hamer, the special government commissioner for sexual misconduct and sexual violence, said that in advice to outgoing Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf of Education, Culture, and Science. She made several proposals to change the culture at higher education institutions and, hopefully, in society as a whole.

According to Hamer, several studies have shown that half of young women between the ages of 18 and 24 have experienced some form of sexual violence. And yet, Dutch higher education institutions only received 300 reports of sexual harassment or assault in 2022. She called that inconsistency immensely worrying.

Students and university employees who fall victim to sexual violence often don’t report the crime because they expect that the university won’t do anything about it. Universities have agreed to appoint an independent ombudsman to whom employees and students can turn, but victims often don’t know who to contact or report to. And on top of that, universities don’t always follow the advice of such a reporting point, Hamer said.

She also pointed out that universities of applied sciences aren’t obliged to appoint an ombudsman to act as a reporting point for sexual violence. That has to change, she said.

Hamer recommended making sex education a permanent part of the study program at universities and universities of applied sciences. Higher education has the potential to be a significant positive impetus to the cultural change needed to reduce sexual violence in society. “Before you enter the labor market, you go through higher education in a formative phase of your life,” she said. “It is the environment to train a new generation of professionals who can make the workplace a safer place.”

She also urged higher educational institutions to do more to protect Ph.D. students and postdocs. These students and employees are extra vulnerable to sexual harassment and violence because their position is very dependent on their supervisor or professor.