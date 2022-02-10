The body of Sara Lemlem was found in the town of Vigevano in northern Italy. The 40-year-old Dutch-Ethiopian woman went missing on December 4 after an argument with her Italian partner.

According to Italian media, two masons found Lemlem's body at a construction site while inspecting work. Her body was in an elevator shaft, according to NOS. Officers from the Carabinieri responded to the construction site on Via Giordano and confirmed that it was Lemlem's body.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of Lemlem's death.

Lemlem was last seen leaving the Vigevano apartment she shared with her boyfriend after arguing about her wanting to return to the Netherlands. She left her passport, money, and phone at home. The construction site where her body was found is a few minutes' walk away from her apartment, NOS reported.

Her boyfriend told Italian media that he had nothing to do with her disappearance. She went outside after the fight, he said on program Chi l'ha. "I thought she wanted to cool down. But Sara never came back," he said.